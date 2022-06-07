Lake Chelan Health EMS

Lake Chelan Health Emergency Medical Services are getting ready for the new hospital goingn up; EMS Director Ray Eickmeyer says he just went on the campus of the new hospital under construction for the first time recently, and he’s excited:

Lake Chelan Health EMS has kept itself very busy during the COVID pandemic; Eickmeyer says they’ve been out in the community helping people:

Eickmeyer says that while another COVID wave is going through the state, the numbers of infections and hospitalizations are starting to go down; he says that while at some point in the future, it may be an endemic, we’ll likely have annual COVID shots, just like we have annual flu shots.