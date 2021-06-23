Lake Chelan Health COVID update

COVID is still a concern at the hospital, and although things are getting better in general, at Lake Chelan Health, they understandably have to be a bit more careful. And that means that while masking in general has become more of an option when you’re out and about, that’s not the case at the hospital. Lake Chelan Health Communications Manager Augustin Benegas:

Another area where the hospital has had to do away with – for now – has been its internship program and other teaching opportunities for high school students and others:

However the hospital is accomodating residency programs for doctors, nurses and physical therapists who are part of an accredited medical program.

Meanwhile, COVID shots are available at the hospital, one need only to call 509-682-3300 to make an appointment for getting either the two-dose Moderna, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.