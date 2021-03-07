Lake Chelan Health Commissioner Gleasman Resigns

PRESS RELEASE – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LAKE CHELAN HEALTH BOARD INVITES LETTERS OF INTEREST FOR OPEN POSITION

Chelan, WA, March 5, 2021– Lake Chelan Health Commissioner Phyllis Gleasman has resigned from her position. The Commissioners and Lake Chelan Health are deeply appreciative of her years of service, dedication, and leadership. Phyllis was a tireless champion for the replacement hospital. Lake Chelan Health Board of Commissioners are accepting letters of interest from candidates who would like to fill the board seat vacated by Phyllis Gleasman. Chelan County Public Hospital District No. 2 Board of Commissioners directly oversee hospital policy and governance and will appoint the new commissioner to fulfill the remaining 2021 term. The appointed member will serve until the next election.

Letters of interest should include the candidate’s credentials and experience, as well as reasons why they want to serve as a Lake Chelan Health

board member.

The Board of Commissioners are looking for an individual who is dedicated to moving healthcare forward in the Lake Chelan Valley and has displayed a commitment to advancing medical services offered by Lake Chelan Health. Candidates must also have time to study, attend meetings, and serve as an advocate for projects supporting Lake Chelan Health.

Candidates must submit letters to Kylie, at PO Box 908, Chelan, WA 98816 or fax to 509-682- 2452. Letters of Interest will be accepted until position is filled. A job description is available upon request.

Founded in 1948, Lake Chelan Health hospital is a fully-accredited 25-bed Critical Access Hospital with supporting Express Care and Specialty Care clinics in Chelan, Washington. The health system provides a 24-hour emergency room, surgical center, and inpatient services, as well as physical, speech and occupational rehabilitative therapy.