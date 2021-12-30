Lake Chelan Health CEO Search Continues

Lake Chelan Health hopes to have a new chief executive officer in place by March, if everything goes as expected. That’s the word from the hospital board’s chair, Mary Murphy, who says they’re hearing from those interested in getting the post:

Meanwhile, they’re getting ready for a new interim CEO: Emmett Schuster is expected to take over January 19th. Murphy explained earlier this month that Schuster has experience in running rural health care facilities:

With Schuster coming on board, temporary part-time CEO Cheryl Cornwell will go back to being full-time Chief Financial Officer. All these moves came as a result of George Rohrich’s resignation back in October.