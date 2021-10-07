Lake Chelan Health CEO Resigns

Lake Chelan Health Chief Executive Officer George Rohrich has tendered his resignation. Rohrich says he’s resigning to pursue other opportunities. A press release issued Wednesday by Lake Chelan Health Commission Chair Mary Murphy says Rohrich will stay on for several weeks as a consultant during the selection of an interim CEO. The board will look at appoint an interim CEO at their upcoming meeting on Tuesday October 26th. The board has already begun the recruiting process to find a new CEO, and that could take up to six months. Rohrich’s services were critical to Lake Chelan Health in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Murphy said the board appreciates his service to the hospital district, and wishes him well in his future endeavors.