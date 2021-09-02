Lake Chelan Health Asks For City Rebates

Lake Chelan Health is asking the city for money, 630-thousand dollars in all, 330-thousand of which has already been paid for water and sewer hookup fees, and the rest in city sales taxes for construction and equipment.

Councilman Ty Witt stated that he was for anything the City could do to legally help the hospital. “I think the municipality should be involved.” Finance Chief Steve Thornton stated that he didn’t know of any legal way to help and would leave that up to the city attorney to address.

City Attorney Quentin Batjer remarked that in the broader terms, maybe the city could think outside the box on this issue. He said they might be able to do it as an intergovernmental transfer, but it would have to be done on the legislative side legally.

Councilwoman Erin McCardle stated that any refund of water and sewer hookup fees would be passed on to the rate payers. “Hookup fees impact customers down the road,” she said.

Councilman Tim Hollingsworth asked how the money would be used if rebated. Witt said it would be used to purchase new equipment.

Lake Chelan Health Communications Manager Augustine Benegas says LCH asked the city to take the money LCH has paid the city in hookup fees and taxes and, in their words, reinvest it in the new hospital for things on their “wish list:”