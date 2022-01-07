Lady Liberty, Bayliner Sink

Reports of a couple of boats sinking in Lake Chelan. We were alerted to a post Tuesday on Robert Watson’s Facebook page that the Lady Liberty, which used to be known as the Lady Cat, sank, as well as a 42-foot Bayliner. Mark Evans with Evans Marine, called into “2nd Cup of Coffee” with an update:

Evans says there’s hardly any damage to the boats:

Evans says folks with the Environmental Protection Agency should be here today (Wed) to take a look. The Lake Chelan Boat Company says they’ll be giving us an official statement sometime.