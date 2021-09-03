Labor Day Weekend

Here it comes, the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend. And from a law enforcement standpoint, it doesn’t look to be too exciting – or anyway, not as busy as Memorial Day or the Fourth of July. Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Foreman:

One thing he did notice is that the lake was busier this summer, particularly on the Chelan end of the lake:

So have a fine, happy, relaxing Labor Day weekend. You’ve worked hard for it.