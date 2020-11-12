KOZI RADIO is looking for a part-time Board/Sports Producer!

Want to be a part of local live radio broadcasting? Board operators set up, and operate the studio equipment used to transmit local radio programs. • No previous experience necessary • Students encouraged to apply • No on-air speaking required • Averages 4 to 8 hours weekly $13.50/ Hour Requires reliable transportation to the station (live in the Chelan WA, area) FILL OUT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! Questions? Contact General Manager, Elliott Salmon: 682-4033!