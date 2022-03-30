KOZI Poll On The One-Way Bridge

We put a poll on our KOZI Facebook page asking whether the Old Chelan Bridge should be brought back to a two way design. And a quick scan of the more than 200 responses as of Tuesday afternoon show a large majority say “yes.” And a few callers on yesterday’s “2nd Cup of Coffee” program backed them up:

But we also heard from Stan Morse yesterday, he was on the City Council at the time of the decision to change the bridge, and gave some of the reasons why:

There were people responding to our Facebook poll who said no to bringing it back the way it was, the general thought was that it was safer this way.