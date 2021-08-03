KOZI AM & KOZI FM License Assignment Notification

KOZI-AM

On June 26, 2021, Icicle Broadcasting, Inc., licensee of KOZI-AM, 1230 kHz, Chelan, WA,

filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of license to Chelan Valley Media Group LLC. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit publicfiles.fcc.gov, and search in KOZI’s public file.

KOZI-FM

On June 26, 2021, Icicle Broadcasting, Inc., licensee of KOZI-FM, 93.5 MHz, Chelan, WA, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of license to Chelan Valley Media Group LLC. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit publicfiles.fcc.gov, and search in KOZI-FM’s public file.