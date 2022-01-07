Kirk Hudson Takes Over at Chelan County PUD

Steady as she goes. That’s the goal of new Chelan County PUD General Manager Kirk Hudson. He took over for Steve Wright, who retired last Friday. Hudson has been with the PUD for 24 years in several positions, most recently as its managing director of generation and transmission. In his first interview with KOZI yesterday (Tue), Hudson said he looks to keep things going pretty much as they have been:

The PUD has made significant investments in expanding fiber optics throughout the county, which is part of the Public Benefits Program; Hudson sees that continuing:

All in all, Hudson is looking forward to his new role: