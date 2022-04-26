Investigation Into Friday Incident Continues

We’re waiting for a release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on an incident in Chelan last Friday. All we know is that there was a report of a shooting or stabbing, possibly both, at an address on Apple Acres Road around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. We checked with Rivercom over the weekend, yesterday they told us a press release would be forthcoming sometime. As of Monday night, we were still waiting. But when we find out something, we’ll let you know.