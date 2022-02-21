Investigation Into Cowley Deaths Continues

The investigation into last week’s double homicide near Chesaw continues, with the Washington State Patrol crime scene response team joining the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Tony Hawley said the patrol team responded Thursday, and is part of a multi-agency investigation led by the sheriff’s office.

The bodies of 80-year-old Dave Covey and his wife, 66-year-old Geralyn, were found the evening of Feb. 16. They were last seen Feb. 13 and were reported missing Feb. 15.

Hawley said they are working with the Okanogan County Coroner’s Office to determine the manner of death through an autopsy.

Twice while searching the area where the bodies were found – the Coveys’ property off Nealey Road– deputies saw a man. Hawley said both times he ran from them. At the time, the deputies did not have probable cause of a crime, so under current state law they were unable to detain him using reasonable suspicion to question or identify him.

Hawley said an individual in images and videos being posted by those not associated with the sheriff’s office is not a person of interest in the homicide investigation. The situation in which that man was involved has been reported to the sheriff’s office and is a separate investigation.

Hawley said anyone with information about the man’s identity or the Coveys’ deaths is asked to contact the sheriff’s office, 509-422-7200.