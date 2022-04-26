Interviews For Port Commission Candidates

The Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority board meets today (Tuesday), and at that meeting, Chelan County Port Commissioners will interview the two candidates for Commissioner Rory Turner’s seat. Turner announced his resignation more than a month ago, it becomes effective at the end of the month. Chelan-Douglas RPA Executive Director Jim Kuntz:

Allen Steele is from Manson, a former employee with the State Department of Transportation, and grew apples and cherries as a small business on the side. He says he’s excited about the growth happening in the area. Richard DeRock is the General Manager of Link Transit, and wrote in his application that he’s been interested in the Port since moving here twenty years ago. Kuntz says whoever the Chelan County Port Commissioners decide upon will have a year and a half on the commission before having to face voters: