Inflation Hits Fire District

Not only is your grocery bill higher, and your gas bill higher, but the cost of fire equipment is also higher. Chelan County Fire District 7, also known as Chelan Fire and Rescue, has some number crunching to do in order to figure out how to pay for the increased cost of two new fire engines. Fire Chief Brandon Asher:

And that would bring the cost of a new fire engine to about 700-thousand dollars a piece.

Chelan Fire Commissioner Phil Moller says the commission now has to take a look at things in this more costly environment:

On top of that, Chief Asher said he was told that if they placed an order today, it would take 400 days – or more than a year – for it to be delivered.