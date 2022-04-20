Improvements At Three Rivers Hospital

Up in Brewster, Three Rivers Hospital is making a lot of improvements to its facility. Spokesperson Jennifer Best says there’s only so much they can do with their building:

Best says they’re also making improvements to their security system, installing 30 new security cameras around the hospital campus, also putting in better lighting after suggestions from some people saying the lighting needed to be improved. And there’s a new larger room for physical therapy with new carpeting. And Best mentioned the hospital courtyard:

Also, Best says they’re working on suggestions to improve the hospital’s signage. Three Rivers is putting together a signage committee and have one heard from one company interested in working with them to put new signs in to help guide not only the public, but patients and staff around the campus.