Impasse On Manson Dog Park Property

Negotiations between the Manson Parks Department and the Buckingham family over the Manson Dog Park have apparently broken down, and it looks as though a sale of the disputed property is doubtful. That’s the word from Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering:

Gering says the county has been able to get a permit for Manson Parks to do some erosion work and repair on the property so it could be usable as a dog park, but with the negotiations at an impasse, it looks as any attempts at that would come to naught. So while the Parks Department has some ideas for the future, it seems that the plan to reestablish the dog park at what is now the Buckingham’s property won’t happen.