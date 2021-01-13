Icicle Broadcasting Announces KOZI/KZAL for Sale

Deborah Hartl, Personal Assistant to Harriet Bullitt, Owner

Icicle Broadcasting

DHartl@sleepinglady.com

January 12, 2021

Icicle Broadcasting selling KOZI/KZAL and retaining KOHO

Wenatchee, Washington.

Known for its committed service to North Central Washington, Icicle Broadcasting has announced plans to

sell KOZI-FM/AM and KZAL-FM. Icicle Broadcasting will retain KOHO FM, which exclusively serves the Wenatchee Valley.

The newly formed radio group comprising KOZI-FM/AM and KZAL-FM will be based in Chelan at its current location. KOZI-FM programs a highly popular full-service Adult Contemporary format. KOZIAM programs a local sports and news/talk format featuring nationally well-known personalities.

The KOZI signals reach the entire Chelan basin. KZAL-FM (Z-Country) programs a Contemporary Country Music format playing the best hits of today and yesterday. The KZAL signal reaches the entire Wenatchee Valley.

According to Elliott Salmon, General Manager of Icicle Broadcasting, “Our sales focus will be to find a local buyer. KOZI is a well-known part of the Chelan community and it is very important to us to make sure that KOZI remain a local resource. Our owner, Harriet Bullitt, has always been committed to local radio, and she feels strongly that KOZI/KZAL should stay in local hands.”

Icicle Broadcasting believes this restructuring and sale will preserve the viability of the company’s mission

of community radio. The sale of KOZI-FM/AM and KZAL-FM may take months to consummate. In the meantime, Icicle Broadcasting will continue to operate the four-station cluster as it always has to serve the local communities. Icicle Broadcasting has retained the services of a media broker to handle the sale of KOZI-FM/AM and KZAL-FM. For more information about the sale, please contact:

Greg Guy, Patrick Communications

greg@patcomm.com