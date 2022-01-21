Hydropower Interest In DC

There’s nothing new about hydropower here in the northwest, but it’s in the spotlight in the other Washington. Last week, the Seante Energy and natural Resources Committee held what a Chelan County PUD official said was the best and most positive discussion of hydropower at the federal level she had ever heard. PUD Senior Policy Advisor Suzanne Grassell said the hearing centered on keeping existing hydropower online and affordable.

Grassell says it’s nice that the PUD has a bit of influence at the federal level.