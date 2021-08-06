Housing Trust Official Honored

Congratulations to Rachael Goldie, Executive Assistant at the Chelan Valley Housing Trust, on being named to the “30 Under 35” class of 2021 by the Wenatchee World. Goldie, who’s a fourth-generation Chelan native, graduated from the Chelan School of Innovation in 2007 then got her degree in global studies at the University of Washington, with a minor in human rights and policy studies. She told us she was excited to get the 30 under 35 listing, which she found out about last month:

After serving on both the Parks and Recreation Board and the Planning Commission, Goldie was one of the founders of the Housing Trust in 2017. Fresh off its first development of Emerson Village, the Trust will be going through some changes in its executive officers soon, but Goldie will still be there: