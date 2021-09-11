Housing Trust Names New Executive Director

Chelan Valley Housing Trust (CVHT) announced the hiring of new Executive Director Steven Wilkinson to lead Lake Chelan’s active community housing trust. Wilkinson will succeed outgoing Executive Director and founder Mike Cooney, who served the attainable housing nonprofit organization since its inception in 2018.

Wilkenson says he’s excited to be a part of what he calls “this outstanding organization.”

CVHT Board President Tim Hollingsworth says the hiring of Wilkinson is a function of scaling the organization for larger and more complex projects. He says Wilkinson’s background in banking, housing and fundraising is going to help the Housing Trust grow to the next level. With the potential of developing 100 homes in the next 5 to 7 years, his expertise going forward will be invaluable.

Wilkinson was a commercial banker for many years in Whatcom County WA providing crucial capital to local businesses. Most recently he was the Executive Director of the South Central Kansas Economic Development District, a mission-oriented nonprofit established to enhance the economic vitality, community infrastructure, and housing quality in south central Kansas.

Wilkinson will assume the Executive Director position beginning October 1, 2021.