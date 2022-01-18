Housing Trust Conducts Survey

After a busy and productive fourth quarter of 2021, the Chelan Valley Housing Trust is moving forward with putting together Anderson Park, its second project of affordable homes. And they want to hear from you to find out what kind of homes they should be building. So the Housing Trust has put together a survey, here’s Housing Trust Housing Director Rachel Goldie:

Housing Trust Executive Director Steve Wilkinson:

Anderson Park will have up to 45 homes on nine acres of property, Wilkinson says they’re still in the preparatory stages:

Wilkinson and Goldie hope to break ground on the project towards the end of the year. The survey is available at the housing trust’s website, chelanvalleyhousing-dot-org.