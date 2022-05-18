Hospital Staff Preparing For Move

Lake Chelan Health’s new hospital has been under construction for almost 13 months now, and staff are beginning to get involved in the eventual transition from the current hospital to the new facility on Apple Blossom Way. Lake Chelan Health Communications Manager Augustine Benegas says they’ve contracted with a company called Adams:

Benegas says there may be an opportunity for volunteers to help in the move, doing things like hold doors open, bring in equipment, direct, etc. What’s more, just before the grand opening, so to speak, Benegas says they’re planning on conducting tours of the new facility for the community:

Benegas says the hope to have those tours the third weekend of October.