Hospital Foundation Fundraising Campaign

The Lake Chelan Health and Wellness Foundation has started a fundraising drive to purchase new equipment for the new hospital under construction. The foundation’s Phyllis Gleasman explains what’s on their wish list:

And those chairs run about 25-hundred dollars each. Now the campaign has been going on for about a month now, and at this time, all funds donated are being matched dollar-for-dollar by the foundation up to 300-thousand dollars. In addition, appreciated stock can be gifted to the foundation, and receive full tax benefits with no penalty. All contributions are tax deductible. You can find out more at the foundation’s website, www.lchealthwellness.com; you can also donate at that site. Or you can mail in a donation to LCHWF, P.O. Box 1911, Chelan 98816.