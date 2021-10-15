Hospital CEO Search

It’s been almost a week since George Rohrich’s resignation as Lake Chelan Health Chief Executive Officer was announced, and even at that time the hospital was getting resumes from potential replacements. That’s the word from Lake Chelan Health Board Chair Mary Murphy, who says that even the CEO candidates the board talked to the last time they did this a couple of years ago might be on the list again:

The board did an extensive CEO search when they chose Rohrich, who’s leaving with less than a year left on his three-year contract. Murphy says Rohrich’s departure so soon after coming aboard isn’t really that unusual in the industry:

At the hospital board’s next meeting, on the 26th; Murphy says they hope to appoint an interim CEO at that time.