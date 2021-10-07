Hospital Board Approves New Ambulances

Lake Chelan Health’s Board of Directors has approved the purchase of two new ambulances. They will replace the hospital’s two ambulances, which are at least twenty years old. Emergency Services Director Ray Eikmeyer told the board at yesterday’s meeting there is a time factor for putting in the order:

Eikmeyer added there are other good reasons to replace the current ambulance fleet:

The cost of the new ambulances is 467 thousand dollars, Eikmeyer says the cost will be covered by the ten-year levy the community approved. Once they’re ordered, they will be in Chelan in a year, because of the chip shortage facing vehicle producers. By the way, by ordering two, the hospital gets a discount.