Honeybear Growers Save Energy And Money With Upgrade

Major upgrades and replacements to the Honeybear Growers facility in Brewster resulted not only in great energy savings, but also a check through the Okanogan County PUD. It’s a program that comes through the Bonneville Power Administration, according to PUD Communications Manager Sheila Corson:

Corson says Honeybear Growers made some major improvements to their plant:

Not only did Honeybear get those savings, they were also presented with a check several weeks ago by the PUD for 41-thousand seven hundred nine dollars and 43 cents. They also have a brighter, cleaner building with new automation that makes work more efficient and trouble-shooting

easier. Now, the lines automatically separate apples based on size and color, and can finish them off in multiple customized bags for different clients at more than twice the volume.

The PUD has multiple energy efficiency incentives for residential, commercial and other types of customers. Learn more on the PUD website, www.okanoganpud.org.