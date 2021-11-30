Holiday Traffic

Seems like most drivers behaved themselves on the roads during the holiday weekend, according to the State Patrol. Mother Nature helped with good weather; combine that with safe driving and you get an unusually low number of vehicle accidents Wednesday in North Central Washington.

Trooper John Bryant said one of the typically heaviest travel days of the year was relatively quiet in District 6, which covers Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant and Kittitas counties. There were 17 collisions, which Bryant calls the least he’s seen in a lot of years.

There were no incidents on the Kittitas County side of Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90.

Bryant said there was one accident on Blewett Pass and another on I-90 near Cle Elum, but neither resulted in injuries that required hospitalization. But one collision near Moses Lake resulted in one of the drivers being cited for driving under the influence.