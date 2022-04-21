Hilary Franz On “Wildfire Ready Neighbors” Program

State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz had hoped to be in Chelan Tuesday to help kick off this year’s “Wildfire Ready Neighbors” program, but she tested positive for COVID over the weekend and couldn’t make it. But she talked with KOZI yesterday about the program and how it came about during the Labor Day wildfires of 2020:

“Wildfire Ready Neighbors” started last year in Chelan County as a pilot program, and more than 545 residents signed up, exceeding the program’s goals by 22 percent. For its second year, the kickoff point was Union Valley, an area Commissioner Franz says fits right in:

Homeowners, private landowners and renters are eligible to participate by signing up at wildfireready.com . . .

The website again is wildfireready.com. The program will expand to Spokane and Yakima counties next month.