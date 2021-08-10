Highway SR 20 Re-opens-Expect Delays

The section of SR 20 between mileposts 165-178 reopened Monday morning at 8 a.m. so there are no current closures of the highway. However, fire response crews continue to use the highway for staging and work, so currently there is a 35 mph reduced speed and a pilot car moving traffic between mileposts 166 and 172.

Respect traffic control

The pilot car will run during the day Monday and Tuesday while fire fighters are working. We expect that this will cause delays so if you must use the SR 20 through this section, plan for longer than normal travel times and some slow-going. Do not pass the pilot car or pull over in that section as this will cause safety hazards to crews and the traveling public. The pilot car will not be in place once darkness falls, so you if you can adjust your trip times, you may avoid some delays.

Fires are still burning throughout the state – please be safe

Even with the reopening, there are still fires burning throughout the state that may affect travel and conditions can change quickly. Keep this in mind when preparing for your trip and make sure you have plenty of water, a full tank of gas and have checked our app or travel alert map for the most current information before you head out on a trip.

Remember, secure tow chains, never toss burning materials out of your vehicle (don’t litter at all please!) and don’t pull over into tall grass while traveling to help reduce the risk of starting roadside fires.