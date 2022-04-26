Highway 97A Project Underway

If you’re going between Chelan and Wenatchee starting today (Monday) and for the next couple of weeks, Highway 97 on the Douglas County side of the Columbia will be your best option. That’s because the rock scaling project on 97A south of Entiat finally gets underway today. It had been scheduled to begin two weeks ago, but was delayed for several reasons, mainly the unexpected weather we had a couple of weeks ago. But the work gets underway today. If you’re planning on using Highway 97A during business hours, Lauren Loebsack with the Department of Transportation says bring a book:

So 97A will be closed for 45 minutes of each hour between 8 am and 5 pm starting today, and going through May 4th. That also means changes for Link Transit, there will be no transit service between Chelan and Entiat in those hours, and Route 21 will be using Highway 97 on the Douglas County side.