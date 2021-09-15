Highway 2 Death Investigation

Sheriff Brian Burnett reports on Tuesday, September 7th, at approximately 8:30 PM, a passing motorist on US Highway 2, Stevens Pass, in the Rock Mountain trail area, mile post 73, located a deceased person along the edge of the highway. Investigators from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Chelan County Coroner, Washington State Patrol, and Washington State Crime Lab responded and processed the scene, which is a remote area of US Highway 2, where there are no residences or businesses.

After a lengthy investigation at the scene, the deceased person was identified as a 25 year old female from Snohomish County. It is believed the female ended up at that location sometime early in the morning on Tuesday, September 7th.

This is being investigated as a suspicious death investigation but the cause of death has not been confirmed pending an official medical examination. There is no evidence to support a safety concern for Chelan County citizens or travelers in that area of US Highway 2 and believe it to be an isolated incident.

If anyone has information or saw something suspicious in this area or near that time period or has video surveillance of US Highway 2 between Coles Corner and the Stevens Pass Summit, you are encouraged to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip line at 509-667-6845. You can also go online to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office web page.