Heritage Heights Planning Changes

Changes are coming to Heritage Heights. The assisted living facility says they’ll be giving their building behind the current hospital a facelift, but also looking to enhance the services they provide. Heritage Heights Board Member Timi Starkweather:

Starkweather says with the community growing, Heritage Heights is looking to expand as well:

Heritage Height’s new Executive Director Desirea Bear says the facility has hired several caregivers, a new cook and a new housekeeper recently, and says they’ve brought, in her words, good energy to the facility.