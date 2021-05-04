Heritage Heights CEO To Retire

Heritage Heights CEO Amanda Ballou has announced her plans to leave the post in October. She retires after spending 18 years at the facility, the last 14 as chief executive officer. Ballou made the announcement in an e-mail on Friday.

And there’s another change – with Ballou’s retirement, new management will take over: the Heritage Heights board of directors announced it has entered into an agreement with Senior Services of America to assume management of the facility. SSA will report to the board acting as management agent. Heritage Heights will retain its current employees, as well as its current care offerings.

Senior Services of America (SSA), based in Tacoma, WA, specializes in the management and operation of senior living communities. SSA has been operating since 2000 and manages 17 senior housing communities offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, and respite care.