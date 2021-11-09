Helping Hands For Youth Grant

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington is accepting applications for a new, one-time grant opportunity for k-thru-12 public schools, nonprofits and community based organizations addressing unfinished learning and learning recovery due to the pandemic.

It’s called the Helping Hands for Youth grant; Claire Oatey is the foundation’s director of community grants:

As for some things the foundation is looking for in an application?

The foundation has 100-thousand dollars to distribute to public schools or districts in Chelan, Douglas, or Okanogan Counties, as well as local 501c3 non profit organizations; other community-based organizations may be eligible as well. Deadline for applications is December 15th, awards will be made in late January and are to be used by the end of the 2022-23 academic school year. More information and an application is available at cfncw.org/helpinghands.