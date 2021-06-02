Help Wanted, Says HDCA

If you’re looking for a job, you probably needn’t look any further than downtown Chelan. According to Historic Downtown Chelan Association Executive Director Erin McArdle, dozens of businesses in the Chelan area are looking for workers, and the shortage, she says, is of a severe, crippling nature for some businesses:

On Tuesday’s “2nd Cup of Coffee” program, McArdle listed the businesses that need employees – and need them now:

McArdle says the jobs range from retail sales associates to cooks, servers, dishwashers, stewards, installation technicians, even a morning dough person at Westside Pizza. A full list can be found on our website at kozi.com, and the HDCA can point you in the right direction as well.