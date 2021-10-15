Help Wanted At Schools

The “Help Wanted” sign is up at the Lake Chelan School District. Superintendent Barry DePaoli says they need substitute teachers:

As an incentive, DePaoli says the district has increased the pay for substitutes to 150 dollars a day. And he’s inviting retired teachers who may want to come back and take over a class to do so. Thy can choose the days they work, too. Anyone interested can call DePaoli at the District office at 682-3515. But that’s not all, DePaoli says:

In other school matters, DePaoli says the district is involved in transforming instruction by using a program called Universal Design for Learning, a framework to improve and optimize teaching and learning for all people based on scientific insights into how humans learn:

DePaoli says the key is get students excited and engaged in learning, using whatever mode of instruction is available.