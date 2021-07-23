Help Needed At Lake Chelan Food Bank

Help needed at the Lake Chelan Food Bank. Director Richard Springer called KOZI with the request:

These two teams, Springer says, will be going out to pick up food:

And if you have a trailer or a pickup, that’s a good idea as well. If you can help out the food bank, you can call 509-368-4151, or email info-at-lakechelanfoodbank.com. But Springer says they’re looking for bags to put the groceries in as well:

And Springer says the need is there:

The food bank is located at 417 South Bradley; their hours are from 9 to 10 am Tuesday and Saturday. Again, if you can help, call 509-368-4151, or email info-at-lakechelanfoodbank.com.