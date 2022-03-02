Help Available For Paying PUD Bills

Several weeks ago we reported a number of scam calls in Chelan and Grant Counties from people pretending they were with the PUD and threatening to cut power to people if they weren’t paid within 30 minutes. The PUD doesn’t do business that way, they recommend you hang up if you get such a call, then call the PUD and ask about your account. But there are some people who are having trouble in paying their bills, and Chelan County PUD Customer Account Specialist Shaylee Childress says they’re available to help:

So if you’re having trouble paying your bill, Childress says give them a call:

And what’s the best way to get in touch?

That number again is 509-661-8002.