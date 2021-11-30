Healthcare Survey

Residents of Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties are being invited to share their opinions and needs for telehealth services and other healthcare services in the area through an online survey being conducted by the North Central Accountable Community of Health.

Community responses are being sought to provide a basis for recommendations on plans to improve access to telehealth services throughout the North Central Washington region. The regional NCACH agency is offering this survey through the assistance of Washington State University’s Division of Governmental Studies and Services, and the WSU College of Nursing.

Residents who participate in the survey will be able to voice their perceptions about the potential for expanded telehealth in their communities, and share their thoughts about expanding those services after the COVID-19 pandemic. The responses will be used to provide guidance on how area healthcare leaders can expand telehealth and other health assistance resources throughout the North Central Washington region. Individual survey responses will remain confidential, and WSU researchers will have the only access to any original data.

Residents in the four counties can take the online survey at this link: cutt.ly/ncwhealthsurvey. The survey will be open into mid-December.