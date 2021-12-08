Health District Seeks Board Members

The Chelan-Douglas Health District, in anticipation of the restructuring of its governing board in the new year, is accepting new board member applications from the public.

They’re looking for at least six new members – community members living in Chelan and Douglas counties – to meet new regulations passed by the state Legislature earlier this year.

Applications will be accepted by the health district until 5 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2022. The current Board of Health is expected to determine the selection process, including whether a subcommittee will first review the applications and if an interview process is necessary, at an upcoming meeting. The new board could be in place as early as the first quarter of 2022.

The health district sees the expansion of its governing board, which currently has eight members, as an opportunity for growth, said Luke Davies, administrator of the Chelan-Douglas Health District.

“We are excited to open up the process to recruit community members to join our Board of Health,” Davies said. “With the changes the state Legislature has made, we look forward to bringing on non-elected board members who will bring individual expertise and new perspectives that will help guide the health district in providing evidence-based services for our community.”

The application is now available on the health district’s website: cdhd.wa.gov/board-of-health

The final selection of the new at-large board members will be decided by a majority vote of the two boards of county commissioners. The new board must be in place by July 1, 2022.