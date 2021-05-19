Health District Cyberattacked

Two cyberattacks on the Chelan-Douglas Health District recently.

Health District Administrator Luke Davies told the District’s Board Monday that they’ll probably have to have a cybersecurity overhaul after the attacks earlier this month.

On May 10th the FBI got in touch with the health district and said a group coordinating ransomware attacks had found vulnerabilities in their computer system.

The cyber group created back doors in the health district’s system and then left; since then, Davies said those vulnerabilities have been sealed, and it’s unlikely any data was actually taken or left behind.

Then last Thursday, the health district was the target of a phishing attack by what is believed to be a separate party. Davies says the district is currently evaluating the attack with its insurance company to evaluate the risk and the possibility of any personal data being stolen.

Both attacks were caught before any serious damage was caused.

It’s the third such attack on computer networks in the region: Okanogan County’s government computer network was shut down by a cyberattack in January, and Douglas County’s servers were attacked in March.