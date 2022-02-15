Health District: COVID Is Decreasing, But Still With Us

COVID case rates in the region may be on the decline, but the Chelan-Douglas Health District is still working to get people what they need to get past the virus. Veronica Farias, the Health District’s Communications Manager, says they are working with NCW Libraries and other community agencies to get at-home COVID tests to residents:

Farias says testing is also available at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Monday thru Saturday from 10:30 to 4:30, but she says fewer people are showing up for tests:

The Health District is still providing a vaccine clinic the next two Saturdays at Lincoln Elementary School in Wenatchee, Farias says details for future clinics in the Chelan area are being worked out:

Farias says the bottom line is, things are improving, but we’re not through with COVID quite yet:

And more information is available at the health district’s website, cdhd-dot-wa-dot-gov.