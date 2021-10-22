Health District And COVID

The Chelan-Douglas Health District is still dealing with the latest surge of COVID cases, although the case numbers have decreased somewhat, according to CDHD Administrator Luke Davies:

Davies says that most new COVID cases are that of the Delta strain of the virus:

Last week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but Davies says the CDHD is waiting for the state department of health and other vaccination coordinating bodies to give their approval before administering those shots. There is a walk-in clinic for Pfizer booster shots in East Wenatchee at the Douglas County building on Third Street; one can also schedule an appointment on the Health District’s website.