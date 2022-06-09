HDCA’s “Third Thursdays”

Art is for everyone. And that’s this month’s theme for a new event from the Historic Downtown Chelan Association. “Third Thursdays” begins on June 16th; Aimee Sheridan is the HDCA Executive Director, she thought up the event with Kiersten Shalberg:

And there are a boatload of events going on with this next Thursday; Shalberg runs some of them down:

Also, there will be a birdhouse painting class at the Vogue, a family matinee at the Ruby Theatre, and all the events are free. “Third Thursdays” will happen every month through September, and is being sponsored by Corin Polley at VIP Insurance, Sandy Calicoat at Caliber Home Loans, and by Remax Advantage.