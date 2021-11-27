HDCA’s McArdle Resigns

Erin McArdle is resigning as executive director of the Historic Downtown Chelan Association, effective the end of the year. HDCA Board President Allison Flaten tells KOZI she was surprised:

McArdle has held the executive director role for four years. She’s resigning to devote more time to her own business, the Barn Fitness Center, which she has owned since 2016. McArdle also begins a new term on the Chelan City Council to which she was reelected to in November.

McArdle’s resignation comes just after the HDCA’s Downtown Revitalization proposal was released; we asked Flaten whether that leaves the HDCA in the lurch:

In a statement released yesterday (Tue), McArdle said the HDCA has accomplished a lot over four years, and is proud of what she calls the positive impact the organization has had over the past year, including diversifying its financial stability, and guiding the downtown through the COVID shutdown without losing a single business.

Now the HDCA is looking for a new executive director, anyone interested in the position should contact them by calling 509-682-4322, or by emailing hdca@nwi.net.