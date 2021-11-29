HDCA Director Search

As we told you last week, the Historic Downtown Chelan Association is looking for someone to replace Executive Director Erin McArdle when she resigns at the end of the year. We asked HDCA Board President Allison Flaten what kind of a person they’re looking for; she mentioned a number of qualities she’d like to see in a new director:

But one thing is not on the required list, anyway to start, and that is being a local:

Whomever is selected will take over the executive director role on January 1. McArdle submitted her resignation last Tuesday, wanting to focus on her own business, the Barn Fitness Center, which she has owned since 2016. Anyone interested in the executive director position should contact the HDCA by calling 509-682-4322, or by emailing hdca@nwi.net.