HDCA & Fire Agreements At Next City Council Meeting

At next Tuesday’s Chelan City Council meeting, the Historic Downtown Chelan Association will make a presentation that explains what they would like to see done downtown, and specifically to Woodin Avenue. Late last year, the HDCA revealed its plan that included widened sidewalks, more crosswalks, and creating a centerpiece of Woodin Avenue and Emerson Street. But Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde questions whether any changes need to be made at all:

Mayor Goedde says instead, attention needs to be paid to the garbage and recycling situation downtown and keeping that area clean.

Who maintains the fire hydrants in Chelan? Who handles fire safety inspections? Those are questions that go back several years, and now the city and the fire district are negotiating answers to those questions. Chelan City Administrator Wade Ferris:

The City Council meets Tuesday at 6 pm at City Hall.