HDCA and Chamber Halloween Plans

All Hallows Eve is approaching, and you better get your CAR ready. Again this year, the Historic Downtown Chelan Association is holding a CARstume parade through Downtown on Halloween. Erin McArdle with the HDCA:

McArdle says it’s being done out of an abundance of caution for the second year in a row, and hopefully it will be back to normal next year. So she’s asking you to dress up your cars, line up at the High School at 5 p.m. on Halloween, then go across the bridge and parade through Downtown. And she says that’s not all:

McArdle also says the Dia De Los Muertos event is on for this year, after being canceled last year. She says a lot of preparations are being made for the two-day event that celebrates friends and family who have passed away:

More information can be found on the HDCA’s website at historicchelan-dot-org.